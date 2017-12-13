Primetime Ratings: Gwen Stefani Helps NBC to Win

NBC was the top ratings earner in Tuesday prime, putting up a 1.3 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. That squeaked by CBS at 1.2/5.

NBC had The Voice at 1.7, down a tenth from last week, and Gwen Stefani’s You Make It Feel Like Christmas at 1.2. Chicago Med did a flat 1.1.

On CBS, NCIS rated a flat 1.4 and Bull went up 18% to 1.3, then NCIS: New Orleans posted a flat 0.9.

ABC did a 0.9/4. The Middle went up 8% to 1.3, Fresh Off the Boat grew 11% to 1.0 and Black-ish climbed 20% to 1.2. The Mayor increased 14% to 0.8 and Kevin (Probably) Saves the World was a level 0.6.

Fox was at 0.8/3. Lethal Weapon rated a flat 1.0 and an hour of Brooklyn Nine Nine was a flat 0.7.

Telemundo and Univision both did a 0.4/2.

The CW scored a 0.2/1. Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown rated a 0.3 and The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show tallied a 0.2.