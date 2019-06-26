Primetime Ratings: Growing ‘AGT’ Leads NBC

NBC won the Tuesday ratings crown, summer staple America’s Got Talent leading the Peacock to a 1.4 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 7 share. That doubled runner-up CBS, at 0.7/3.

America’s Got Talent, which saw an exuberant contestant erroneously hit the golden buzzer, ticked up 7% for a 1.6. Songland lost 10% for a 0.9.

CBS had the premiere of Big Brother at 1.2, down from last summer’s 1.5 debut. An FBI rerun led into Blood & Treasure at a flat 0.4.

ABC, Fox and Telemundo scored a 0.4/2. ABC and Fox had comedy repeats throughout prime.

Telemundo had Betty en NY at 0.5 and La Reina del Sur at 0.6, same as last night.

Univision did a 0.3/2.

The CW did a 0.2/1 with a Flash repeat and The 100 at a level 0.2.