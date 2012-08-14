Primetime Ratings: 'Grimm' Returns Up From Finale

NBC officially aired the first of its fall premieres Monday, debuting the second season of its fairytale drama Grimm to a 2.0 rating in the adults 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. That was up 25% from its first season finale and down just a tenth from its series premiere. Earlier, Stars Earn Stripes bowed to a 1.7, helping the network finish in second place with a 1.8/5.

Fox won the night with an overall 2.3/7. The network premiered its third Gordon Ramsay-helmed reality series, Hotel Hell, which drew a 1.9, the highest debut of any new series this summer. Hell's Kitchen, in its new time, was up 4% from its last original three weeks ago to a 2.7.

CBS' repeats put the network in third with a 1.3/4. ABC landed in fourth with a 1.1/3. Bachelor Pad was up 9% to a 1.2 and Glass House was up 17% to a 0.7.

The CW aired a new Remodeled, which drew a 0.1, to give the network an overall 0.2/1.