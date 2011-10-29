Primetime Ratings: ‘Grimm' Premiere Solid Against Game 7

Fox ran away with the win Friday night, drawing a 6.8

rating/20 share with adults 18-49 and 23 million viewers for Game 7 of the

World Series, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

The premiere of Grimm managed to give NBC its best freshman

drama debut yet this fall even against the stiff competition, posting a 2.1,

better than the opening of both Prime Suspect and the now-cancelled Playboy

Club.

The return of Chuck fared less well, delivering only a 1.0,

down a sharp 50% over its Monday premiere last fall. Dateline was up 30% from last week's two-hour version. NBC garnered an overall

1.5/4 for the night, good for second place.

ABC and CBS both drew a 1.1/3. On ABC, Extreme Makeover:

Home Edition posted a 1.1 from 8-10 p.m. and 20/20 came in at a 1.2, down 29%. CBS opted to air all

repeats against the MLB competition.

On The CW (0.7/2), Nikita was steady at a 0.6 in the 18-49

demo while Supernatural was down a tenth to a 0.7.