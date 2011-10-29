Primetime Ratings: ‘Grimm' Premiere Solid Against Game 7
Fox ran away with the win Friday night, drawing a 6.8
rating/20 share with adults 18-49 and 23 million viewers for Game 7 of the
World Series, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.
The premiere of Grimm managed to give NBC its best freshman
drama debut yet this fall even against the stiff competition, posting a 2.1,
better than the opening of both Prime Suspect and the now-cancelled Playboy
Club.
The return of Chuck fared less well, delivering only a 1.0,
down a sharp 50% over its Monday premiere last fall. Dateline was up 30% from last week's two-hour version. NBC garnered an overall
1.5/4 for the night, good for second place.
ABC and CBS both drew a 1.1/3. On ABC, Extreme Makeover:
Home Edition posted a 1.1 from 8-10 p.m. and 20/20 came in at a 1.2, down 29%. CBS opted to air all
repeats against the MLB competition.
On The CW (0.7/2), Nikita was steady at a 0.6 in the 18-49
demo while Supernatural was down a tenth to a 0.7.
