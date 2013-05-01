Primetime Ratings: 'Grimm' Boosts NBC to Tuesday Win

Grimm's premiere in its new Tuesday 10 p.m. time slot

helped NBC leapfrog CBS for the win with an overall 3.1 rating/9 share with

adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

The drama drew a 2.0 rating, which was up a full point over the time slot last week and up 54% from its last Friday episode.

Earlier, The Voice, in an expanded two-hour episode, drew a 3.7, down

10% from last week's one-hour show.

CBS came in second with a 2.2/6. NCIS fell 7% to a

3.0 and NCIS: Los Angeles declined 19% to a series-low 2.2. Golden

Boy also dropped 7% to a 1.3.

In third was Fox at 1.8/5. New Girl and The Mindy

Project both returned from three weeks off down, as New Girl fell 9%

to a 2.0 and Mindy declined 13% to a 1.3. Earlier, Hell's Kitchen

was off by 5% to a 1.9.

ABC's Dancing With the Stars fell to a series-low for

results shows with a 1.5, a drop of 25%. Splash also fell 18% to a

series-low 0.9. The network, which ended up in fourth with a 1.4/4, aired the

ABC News special Amanda Knox Speaks at 10 p.m. for a 1.7.

The CW rounded out the evening with a 0.4/1. Hart

of Dixie was up a tenth in both the net's targeted 18-34 demo and

18-49s to a 0.5 in each.