Primetime Ratings: 'Grimm' Boosts NBC to Tuesday Win
Grimm's premiere in its new Tuesday 10 p.m. time slot
helped NBC leapfrog CBS for the win with an overall 3.1 rating/9 share with
adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.
The drama drew a 2.0 rating, which was up a full point over the time slot last week and up 54% from its last Friday episode.
Earlier, The Voice, in an expanded two-hour episode, drew a 3.7, down
10% from last week's one-hour show.
CBS came in second with a 2.2/6. NCIS fell 7% to a
3.0 and NCIS: Los Angeles declined 19% to a series-low 2.2. Golden
Boy also dropped 7% to a 1.3.
In third was Fox at 1.8/5. New Girl and The Mindy
Project both returned from three weeks off down, as New Girl fell 9%
to a 2.0 and Mindy declined 13% to a 1.3. Earlier, Hell's Kitchen
was off by 5% to a 1.9.
ABC's Dancing With the Stars fell to a series-low for
results shows with a 1.5, a drop of 25%. Splash also fell 18% to a
series-low 0.9. The network, which ended up in fourth with a 1.4/4, aired the
ABC News special Amanda Knox Speaks at 10 p.m. for a 1.7.
The CW rounded out the evening with a 0.4/1. Hart
of Dixie was up a tenth in both the net's targeted 18-34 demo and
18-49s to a 0.5 in each.
