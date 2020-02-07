Primetime Ratings: ‘Grey’s’ Leads ABC to Win

ABC posted the top score in Thursday ratings, Grey’s Anatomy pacing the Alphabets to a 0.9 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. CBS, Fox and NBC all rated a 0.6/3.

ABC had Station 19 down 10% at 0.9 and Grey’s at a level 1.1. A Million Little Things went up 17% to 0.7.

On CBS, Young Sheldon posted a flat 1.0 and The Unicorn grew 17% to 0.7. Mom got a flat 0.7 and Carol’s Second Act dropped 17% to 0.5. Cop drama Tommy premiered at 0.4. On that one, Edie Falco plays the first female chief of police for Los Angeles.

On Fox, Last Man Standing went up 14% to 0.8. Outmatched and Deputy were both a flat 0.6.

NBC had the season premiere of Brooklyn Nine Nine at 0.7 and a second episode at 0.5. Brooklyn Nine-Nine started on NBC a year ago at 1.2, after five seasons on Fox. Will & Grace scored a flat 0.5 and the series premiere of Indebted, with Fran Drescher, a 0.4. Law & Order: SVU got a flat 0.6.

Univision rated a 0.5/2 and Telemundo a 0.3/2. Ringo, Amor Eterno and Rubi all got a 0.5 on Univision, all level with last week.

On Telemundo, Exatlon Estados Unidos got a flat 0.4 and two hours of La Dona lost a tenth for a 0.3.

The CW did a 0.2/1. The series premiere of Katy Keene posted a 0.2 and Legacies lost a tenth for a 0.2. Keene is about four young artists making their way in New York.