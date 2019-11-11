CBS Shares Mid-Season Schedule

CBS has shared its mid-season schedule, with new programs FBI: Most Wanted, from Dick Wolf, starting Jan. 7 and Tommy, starring Edie Falco, kicking off Feb. 6. FBI: Most Wanted stars Julian McMahon and focuses on the Fugitive Task Force, which tracks the perpetrators on the FBI’s Most Wanted list. It leads out of FBI.

Tommy is “equal parts political, procedural and family drama,” according to CBS, with Falco as a former NYPD officer who becomes the first female chief of police for Los Angeles.

Season nine of Undercover Boss begins Jan. 8, as does season 15 of Criminal Minds, its final season. Criminal Minds wraps Feb. 19.

Season four of MacGyver premieres Feb. 7, leading into Hawaii Five-0.

The 40th season of Survivor begins with a two-hour episode Feb. 12.

NCIS: New Orleans moves to Sundays beginning Feb. 16, pairing up with NCIS: Los Angeles.