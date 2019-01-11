Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins With ‘Big Bang’

CBS won the Thursday prime ratings race, riding Big Bang Theory to a 1.4 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. That topped the 1.2/5 NBC got with the premiere of Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

CBS had Big Bang Theory up 9% at 2.4 and Young Sheldon north 12% for a 1.9. Mom grew 25% to 1.5 and the Fam premiere rated a 1.2, before SWAT posted a flat 0.9.

NBC had The Titan Games down 11% for a 1.6 and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, with a new home after five seasons on Fox, at 1.2. Brooklyn was up 71% over its fall premiere on Fox in 2017. The Good Place went up a tenth of a point for a 0.9. Law & Order: SVU climbed 14% from its fall finale to 0.8.

ABC got a 0.7/3. Comedy reruns led into Truth and Lies: Monica and Bill at 0.7 from 9 to 11 p.m.

Fox too had a 0.7/3 with Gotham and The Orville both at 0.7, Gotham flat and Orville up a tenth.

Univision scored a 0.5/2 and Telemundo a 0.4/2.

The CW had a 0.2/1 with a Supernatural repeat, then special Roswell: Mysteries Decoded at 0.2