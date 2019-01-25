Primetime Ratings: ‘Grey’s’ Down But Still Paces ABC

ABC got the top spot in Thursday prime ratings, with a down but still strong Grey’s Anatomy leading to a 1.1 in viewers 18-49, and a 5 share. That bested the 0.9/4 that both CBS and NBC posted.

Grey’s Anatomy fell 16% to 1.6 on ABC. A Million Little Things did a level 1.1 and How to Get Away With Murder slipped 14% to 0.6.

On CBS, it was comedy repeats around two new episodes of Fam, which did a 1.0 and 0.8. Fam rated a 1.0 last week.

NBC saw The Titan Games drop 8% to 1.2 and Brooklyn Nine-Nine climb 11% to 1.0 while the third season finale of The Good Place was a level 0.8. A Law & Order: SVU repeat closed out prime.

Fox did a 0.7/3. Gotham slid 14% to 0.6 and The Orville was a flat 0.7.

The CW scored a 0.4/2. Supernatural did a 0.4 and Legacies a 0.3, both shows flat.

Telemundo and Univision both rated a 0.4/2.