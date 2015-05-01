Primetime Ratings: ‘Grey’s’ Stays Strong Following Last Week’s Shocker

Grey’s Anatomy stayed fairly strong following the death of a major character last week, finishing with a 2.6 rating with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

The two-hour episode, which dealt with the fallout from the death of Patrick Dempsey’s “Derek Shepherd,” was down just two tenths from last week. Following Grey’s, American Crime rose 11% to a 1.0. ABC led Thursday with an overall 2.0 rating/7 share.

CBS was right behind (and first in total viewers) with a 1.9/6. The Big Bang Theory hit a season-low 3.2, while Odd Couple was even with last week’s 2.0. Mom wrapped its sophomore campaign with a 2.0, up a tenth from last week. Elementary was down 8% to a 1.2.

NBC was in third with a 0.9/3. The Blacklist fell 20% to a series-low 1.2, while Dateline was even with a 0.9.

Fox was in fourth with a 0.8/3. Both Bones and Backstrom (airing its finale) fell a tenth to a 0.9 and 0.7, respectively.

The CW rounded out the night with a 0.4/1. Vampire Diaries dipped 17% to a series-low 0.5 and Reign was steady with a 0.3.