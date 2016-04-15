Primetime Ratings: ‘Grey’s’ Grows, ABC Wins

ABC took top Thursday honors among broadcasters with a 1.8 rating in adults 18-49, and a 7 share. CBS did a 1.3/5, then NBC a 1.0/4, Fox a 0.9/3 and The CW a 0.5/2.

ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy did a 2.2 across two hours, up a tenth, before The Catch rated a 1.0, down a tenth.

CBS had a repeat of The Big Bang Theory leading in to The Odd Couple at 1.5, down 6%. Mom and 2 Broke Girls did 1.5s, Mom flat and 2 Broke up a tenth. Rush Hour weighed in at a flat 0.9.

Over NBC’s way, Strong and Game of Silence put up 0.8s; a preview of Strong the night before did a 1.0, and Game of Silence previewed to a 1.5 April 12. The Blacklist climbed 8% to 1.3.

Fox’s Bones spring premiere did a 0.9, same as it did when the veteran drama signed off in December, and American Grit opened at 0.8.

On The CW, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow did a flat 0.7 and The 100 a 0.4, down 20%.