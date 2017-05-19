Primetime Ratings: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Leads ABC to Win

ABC was tops among broadcasters in primetime Thursday with a 1.5 rating/6 share among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The season finale Grey’s Anatomy rose a tenth to a 1.9, while the two-hour finale of Scandal dipped two-tenths to a 1.2.

CBS and Fox tied for second with 0.9/4s. Following comedy repeats on CBS, two episodes of The Amazing Race pulled a 0.9 and 0.7 (last week was 0.9).

The finale of Fox’s MasterChef Junior rose a tenth to a 0.9.

NBC finished in fourth with a 0.8/3. Following a repeat of Law & Order: SVU, the two-hour season finale of The Blacklist grew 13% from last week to a 0.9.

The CW scored a 0.6/2, airing Supernatural over its primetime schedule (up a tenth).

On the Spanish-language front, Univision earned a 0.5/2 and Telemundo a 0.4/2.