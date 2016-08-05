Primetime Ratings: ‘Greatest Hits’ Finale Pops on ABC

A big showing by Big Brother helped CBS to the Thursday broadcast ratings title. CBS put up a 1.2 rating in adults 18-49, per Nielsen’s overnights, with a 5 share. With repeats on either end, self-starting Big Brother was up 6% to 1.9.

NBC weighed in a 1.0/4, as an Olympic preview special rated a 1.1 before a two-hour American Ninja Warrior repeat.

ABC did a 0.9/4, as BattleBots scored a flat 0.8 and the two-hour Greatest Hits finale jumped 50% to 0.9.

Fox played to a 0.6/2, with the two-hour Home Free finale up 20% to 0.6.

The CW, at 0.3/1 was in repeats.