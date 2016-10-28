Primetime Ratings: ‘Great Indoors’ Premiere Is Promising on CBS

CBS comedy The Great Indoors premiered to a promising 2.0 in adults 18-49, enjoying a healthy lead-in from The Big Bang Theory at a flat 3.4. That led CBS to a winning 1.8 and 6 share on the night, ahead of ABC’s 1.4/5, NBC’s 1.3/4, Fox’s 0.8/3 and CW’s 0.6/2.

CBS, which had Thursday Night Football the week before, aired a bunch of premieres. The season opener of Mom did a 1.6, down 6% from its finale last spring, and Life in Pieces a 1.5, down 21% from its signoff last year. The series premiere of Pure Genius rated a 1.2.

ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy crept up 5% to 2.2 while Notorious slid 11% to 0.8. How to Get Away With Murder drew a flat 1.2.

It was a good night for NBC. Superstore shot up 30% at 1.3, then The Good Place grew 22% to 1.1. Chicago Med increased 17% to 1.4 while Blacklist scored a 1.2, up a tenth of a point.

Fox did not have a World Series game, though it did have baseball drama Pitch at 0.8, leading out of Rosewood’s 0.8. Both were flat with their last airings.

On The CW, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow and Supernatural both drew a 0.6; both were flat with last week.