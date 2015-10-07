Primetime Ratings: ‘Grandfathered,’ ‘Grinder,’ ‘Scream Queens' Drop

Fox’s trio of new shows all fell from last week, with Grandfathered dipping 27% to a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers, The Grinder dropping 33% to a 1.0, and Scream Queens falling three-tenths to a 1.1. Fox tied with The CW for fourth with a 1.1 rating/4 share.

NBC and CBS tied for first with a 1.9/6. A recap episode of The Voice earned a 2.2, while Best Time Ever fell 32% to a 1.3.

CBS’ NCIS and NCIS: New Orleans matched last week’s 2.1 and 1.7, respectively, and Limitless dropped 11% to a 1.7.

ABC placed third with a 1.4/5. The Muppets fell 20% to a 1.6, while Fresh Off the Boat rose 6% to a 1.8. Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. dropped 6% to a 1.6.

The Flash fell 26% from its series premiere to a 1.4, while iZombie dropped 13% from last season to a 0.7.