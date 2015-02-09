Primetime Ratings: Grammys Down Slightly for CBS

CBS’ telecast of the 57th Grammy Awards drew an 8.5 rating among adults 18-49 in Nielsen ratings Sunday night. That number—covering the entire broadcast, which ran until 11:45 p.m.—is down 14% from last year. In total viewers, the broadcast was down 11% at 25.3 million.

ABC averaged a 1.1 rating and 3 share for the night. America’s Funniest Home Videos was down 18% from last week at 1.4.

Fox averaged a 1.0/3. Mulaney was up one tenth of a point at 0.5. The Simpsons was down 14% from its last new episode Jan. 25 at 1.2. Family Guy was down 12% at 1.4. Bob’s Burgers was down 17% at 1.0.

NBC averaged a 0.7/2. Dateline was down 25% at 0.9.