Primetime Ratings: Grammys Down 28% from Last Year's Record Audience
CBS' broadcast of the 55th Annual Grammy Awards on
Sunday fell 28% from last year to a 10.1 rating with adults 18-49, according to
Nielsen overnight numbers. The annual telecast also declined 27% with total
viewers with 28.37 million, though it was the second largest audience, next to last year's record-setter. Last year's show was boosted by numerous tributes to
the late Whitney Houston, who passed away the night before the awards and was
the show's best ratings since 1984.
CBS easily won the night with an overall 8.2 rating/20
share.
Fox came in a distant second with a 1.8/4, returning its
lineup to losses after a week off. The Simpsons and Bob's Burgers
each fell two tenths to a 2.1 and 1.8, respectively. FamilyGuy
dropped 10% to a 2.6 and American Dad also was down two tenths to a 2.0.
The Cleveland Show was up a tenth to a 1.3 at 7:30 p.m.
ABC was third with a 1.5/4. Once Upon a Time fell two
tenths to a 2.2 and Revenge was down 18% to a 1.4. The special Revenge
for Real drew a 0.8.
NBC rounded out the night with a 0.8/2. The special, SNL
in the â€˜80s: Lost and Found drew a 0.8 from 9-11 p.m., thought it actually
ran until 11:08 p.m.
