Primetime Ratings: Grammys Dominate Sunday Competition

CBS won the primetime ratings race Sunday with a 6.2 rating/20 share among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. 60 Minutes earned a 2.4, while Grammy Red Carpet Live scored a 3.2.

The 59th Annual Grammy Awards pulled in a strong 7.8, up from last year’s final numbers at 7.7. The Grammys also posted 26.05 million viewers, up 4% from last year and the biggest audience since 2014.

ABC came in second with a 1.0/3. America’s Funniest Home Videos matched its last airing at a 1.2, and feature film The Blind Side nabbed a 0.9.

Fox and NBC tied for third with 0.7/2s. Fox’s slate of comedies struggled, with The Simpsons earning a 1.0, Son of Zorn a 0.6, Family Guy a 0.9, and Bob’s Burgers a 0.8.

NBC aired Dateline for a 0.8 (down a tenth from its last airing), followed by feature film Fast & Furious 6 at 0.7.

On the Spanish-language broadcasting side, Univision earned a 0.4, while Telemundo pulled in a 0.5.