Primetime Ratings: Grammys Dip a Bit on CBS

CBS won Sunday prime ratings with the Grammys, the network posting a 4.1 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 19 share. In a distant second was ABC at 0.7/3.

Special Grammy Red Carpet Live did a 2.3 on CBS, same as it did last year. Alicia Keys hosted the event, and started off with an emotional chat about Kobe Bryant. The music awards rated a 4.7, with some 16.5 million viewers. Keys also hosted last year, when the event scored a 5.0.

The Grammys happened at the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles, where Bryant’s team, the Lakers, play.

On cable, E! Live from the Red Carpet: The 2020 Grammy Awards, airing 6-8 p.m. ET and hosted by Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic, averaged over 1.3 million total viewers and 522,000 viewers 18-49, both up 3% from last year.

ABC had repeats of America’s Funniest Home Videos and Shark Tank before special Kobe Bryant: The Death of a Legend did a 0.5.

NBC and Telemundo got 0.4/2s. NBC had an America’s Got Talent rerun before an American Ninja Warrior special did a 0.4 from 9 to 11 p.m.

On Telemundo it was two hours of Exatlon Estados Unidos at 0.3 and 0.4, down a bit from a 0.4 last time out, and then two hours of La Voz at 0.4 and 0.3, same as last week.

Univision got a 0.3/2 and Fox a 0.3/1. Univision had Aqui y Ahora at a flat 0.3 and two hours of Mira Quien Baila All Stars down 20% to 0.4. Cronicas slid 25% to 0.3.

Fox had college basketball leading into comedy reruns.

The CW did a 0.2/1. Batwoman and Supergirl both got a 0.2, both dramas flat.