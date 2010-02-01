Primetime Ratings: Grammy Awards Drown Out the Competition

The 52nd Grammy Awards soared 32% from last year to a 9.8 adults 18-49 rating (from 8-11:30pm), and lead CBS to a big win on Sunday night. It was the Grammy's best performance since 2004 in adults 18-34 (9.1 rating), 18-49, 25-54 (10.6 rating), households (14.3 rating) and viewers (25.8 million).

