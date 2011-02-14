Primetime Ratings: Grammy Awards Draw Largest Audience in Ten Years

The

53rd Annual Grammy Awardsled

CBS to an easy Sunday win, with the net posting an overall 8.2 rating/22 share

with adults 18-49 and 23.7 million viewers, according to Nielsen fast nationals.

The

Grammys just topped last year's multi-year high with both adults 18-49 and

total viewers, up 1% with the demo to a 10.0 and 3% with total viewers to 26.7 million. That marks the highest

adults 18-49 rating since 2004 and the highest average viewership since 2000.

The award show also saw its

best ratings since 2004 from the A25-54 (10.8) and A18-34 (9.5) demos.

Without last week's Super Bowl distraction, 60 Minutes posted a healthy 2.1 rating for Anderson Cooper's sit-down with Grammy favorite Lady Gaga.

Fox trailed in second with a 2.3/6 for the night. American Dad dropped 17% to a 1.9 rating, The Simpsons fell 10% to a 2.7 and Bob's Burgers was down 5% to a 2.1. Family Guy also dropped, down 14% to a 3.2 with key adults. The Cleveland Show was the only show to improve, up 4% to a 2.4 rating.

ABC's lineup, which averaged a 2.0/5, was also feeling the Grammys heat. America's Funniest Home Videos slipped 14% from its last new episode two weeks ago to a 1.8. Desperate Housewives was down 16% to a series low 2.6 rating. Brothers & Sisters also hit a series low, dipping 10% to a 1.8. Extreme Makeover: Home Edition dropped 41% from its last new episode two weeks ago, which featured Justin Bieber, to a series low 1.6 rating.

NBC picked up the rear with an anemic 0.9/2, with Dateline down 15% from its last new episode two weeks ago to a 1.1 with adults 18-49.