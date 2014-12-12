Primetime Ratings: ‘Gracepoint’ Ends With a Whimper

Fox’s U.S. adaptation of U.K. series Broadchurch, Gracepoint, ended its run on Thursday with a 0.9 rating, unchanged from last week, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

The 0.9 rating was down three tenths from the 1.2 that Gracepoint premiered to in October. Earlier, Bones was down 20% to a 1.2. Fox finished with an overall 1.0 rating/3 share, tying with NBC for third.

For NBC, Bad Judge and A to Z each returned from a few weeks off to post a 1.1 and 0.8 rating, respectively. The 10 p.m. special Blake Shelton’s Not So Family Christmas drew a 0.9 rating.

CBS led the night with a 2.4/7. The Big Bang Theory returned from a few weeks off with a 4.0, down a tenth from its last airing. With an original Big Bang as its lead-in, Mom rose 40% to a 2.8. Two and a Half Men improved 32% to a 2.5 and McCarthys gained 29% to a 1.8. At 10 p.m., Elementary was up 33% to a 1.6. Note: Phoenix and St. Louis stations aired NFL football.

ABC and The CW tied for fourth with a 0.7/2. ABC’s The Taste was down a tenth from last week’s premiere to a 0.8.

For The CW, Vampire Dairies and Reign were each up a tenth to a 0.8 and 0.5, respectively.