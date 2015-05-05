Primetime Ratings: ‘Gotham’ Ticks Up for Finale

Fox’s freshman drama Gotham wrapped its first season Monday, with the Batman prequel rising 13% from last week to a 1.7 rating with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

After Gotham, The Following was down a tenth to a 1.1, putting Fox in fourth overall on the night with a 1.4 rating/5 share.

NBC led Monday with a 2.0/6. The Voice fell 12% to a 2.3, its series low for a Monday episode. The Night Shift rose 8% to a 1.3.

CBS’ 90-minute tribute to David Letterman, who wraps his Late Show tenure later this month, drew slightly more than 8 million total viewers and a 1.5 rating in the demo. Earlier, 2 Broke Girls was even with last week’s series-low 1.6 and Mike & Molly was down 12% to a 1.5. CBS finished third with a 1.5/5.

ABC led Monday in total viewers with nearly 11 million and finished second in the demo with a 1.7/6. Dancing With the Stars was down 5% in the demo to a 1.9 but drew north of 12 million total viewers. Castle rose 4% to a 1.4 in the demo.

The CW rounded out the night with a 0.5/2. The Originals was even with a 0.5 and Jane the Virgin increased 25% to a 0.5 as well.