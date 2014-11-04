Primetime Ratings: ‘Gotham’ Up, ‘Sleepy Hollow’ Down for Fox

On a Monday night when most broadcast offerings were down, Fox’s Gotham was one of the only shows to post ratings increases. The Batman prequel was up 9% from last week with a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49. Sleepy Hollow, however, followed with a series-low 1.5, down one tenth of a point from. Fox tied with CBS as the night’s No. 2 broadcaster, averaging a 1.9 rating and 5 share.

NBC’s The Voice was the night’s top broadcast show, down 8% with a 3.4. The Blacklist was down one tenth of a point at 2.4. NBC was the night’s No. 1 broadcaster, averaging a 3.1 / 9.

On CBS, 2 Broke Girls was down 8% from its season premiere last week to 2.2. The Millers was down one tenth of a point to a series-low 1.6. Scorpion was down one tenth at 2.2. NCIS: Los Angeles was down one tenth to a series low 1.5.

ABC, its numbers inflated by NFL preemptions in Indianapolis, finished fourth with a 1.8 / 5. Dancing With the Stars was up 11% from last week at 2.1. Special Countdown to the CMAs earned a 1.3.

The CW, helped by NFL preemptions in New York, averaged a 0.6 / 2. The Originals was even with last week at 0.6. Jane the Virgin was up two tenths of a point at 0.6.