Primetime Ratings: ‘Gotham,’ 'Scorpion’ Mostly Steady in Week Two

In their second weeks, two freshman dramas managed to hold a good chunk of their series premieres.

Fox’s Gotham dipped 13% to a 2.8 in its second episode (and lost only a million total viewers with 7.5 million), while Sleepy Hollow dropped another 15% to a 1.7 rating, it’s lowest so far, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Fox took third with a 2.3 rating/6 share.

CBS’ Scorpion held up even better, losing just two tenths to a 3.0 – despite a much smaller lead in from a repeat episode of The Big Bang Theory, whose new episode at 8 p.m. fell 13% from last week to a 4.7. At 10 p.m., NCIS: Los Angeles returned for its new season – the first without leading out of NCIS – and posted a 1.9 rating, down 37% from last year’s premiere and on par with what the canceled Hostages debuted to in that time slot last year. Overall, CBS took second on the night (but first among total viewers) with a 2.9/8.

NBC led the night with 3.5/10. The Voice matched last week’s premiere with a 3.9, while The Blacklist dipped 18% to a 2.8.

ABC returned Castle to a 2.4, up two tenths from its premiere last year. Earlier, Dancing With the Stars fell 14% to a 1.9. (Note: ABC affiliates in Boston and Kansas City aired Monday Night Football). ABC finished in fourth with a 2.1/6.

The CW officially kicked off its fall season with the iHeart Radio Music Festival, which was even with last year’s 0.3 rating.