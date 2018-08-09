Primetime Ratings: Gordon Ramsay Shows Grow on Fox

Fox won a tight ratings race in Wednesday prime, its Gordon Ramsay shows bringing the network a 1.0 rating in viewers 18-49, and a 5 share. That topped the 0.9/4 that ABC and NBC put up.

MasterChef grew 11% to 1.0 on Fox, then Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back went up 29% to a 0.9.

On ABC, the CMA Festival, showing the brightest lights in country music, took up all of prime. Its 0.9 was a 25% drop from last year.

On NBC, which won the race last Wednesday, World of Dance did a flat 1.1 from 8 to 10 p.m. and the Reverie finale a level 0.4.

CBS rated a 0.8/4. Big Brother scored a flat 1.5 and was followed by SEAL Team and Criminal Minds reruns.

Telemundo was at 0.5/3, aided by El Senor de los Cielos’ 0.7.

Univision did a 0.3/1.

CW was at 0.1/1. Burden of Truth lost a tenth of a point for a 0.1 and was followed by a Supergirl repeat.