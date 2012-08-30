Primetime Ratings: GOP Convention Puts NBC Over the Top Wednesday

NBC was the victor on Wednesday in the ratings race with an overall 1.7 rating/5 share in the adults 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. America's Got Talent was up 9% from last Wednesday to a 2.5. The network's coverage of the Republican National Convention was even with Tuesday's with another 1.3.

Fox took second with a 1.6/5. So You Think You Can Dance was up 7% to a 1.6.

CBS, in third with a 1.4/4, saw Big Brother improve 10% from last week to a 2.3. The network's GOP convention coverage was also steady with Tuesday with a 0.6.

ABC was in fourth at 1.0/3. It was the only network to show improvement in its convention coverage, rising a tenth from Tuesday to a 0.7.

For The CW, Oh Sit! was even with last week with a 0.4, giving the network an overall 0.4/1.

(Note: Due to local NFL preemptions, ratings are approximate for ABC, CBS, and NBC.)