Primetime Ratings: 'Good Wife' Rises for Season Finale

On a night filled with finales, ABC led Sunday with an overall 1.5 rating/5 share with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

Once Upon a Time was steady with last week for its two-hour season finale with a 1.7, while Revenge rose a tenth from last week to a 1.3 for its series ender.

CBS was second with a 1.1/4. The Good Wife rose 33% to a 1.2 for its finale and Battle Creek was up a tenth to a 0.8. 60 Minutes drew a 1.2 from 7-9 p.m.

Fox was in third with a 1.0/3. The Simpsons and Brooklyn Nine-Nine each drew a 1.2 and Bob's Burgers posted a 1.2 at 9:30 p.m.

NBC rounded out the night with a 0.9/3. A.D. The Bible Continues drew a 0.9 and American Odyssey posted a 0.5.