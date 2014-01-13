Primetime Ratings: Golden Globes Up Slightly Over Last Year

The 71st Annual Golden Globes drew a 6.5 rating with adults 18-49 Sunday, according to Nielsen time-zone adjusted numbers, a tenth higher than last year's 6.4 and the show's best rating in seven years.

The three-hour kudosfest also rose 6% among total viewers to 20.9 million, its best performance in that measure in 10 years.

The Red Carpet preshow at 7 p.m. rose 12% from last year's overnights to a 2.8 rating.

NBC won the night, while CBS finished in an NFL-inflated second place with an overall 4.7 rating/12 share. (Rest of ratings based on Nielsen fast-affiliates.)

CBS pushed back its lineup by four minutes in the Eastern and Central Time Zones. Preliminary numbers had 60 Minutes and The Good Wife posting season-high ratings with a 4.2 and 1.8, respectively. The Mentalist drew a 1.7 at 10 p.m.

Fox was in third with a 1.8/4, as its Sunday lineup fell sharply from last week without having an NFL lead in. Simpsons dropped 52% to a 2.2 and Bob's Burgers shed 34% to a 1.9 (both were in line with their season averages). Family Guy lost 16% to a 2.6 and American Dad dipped 12% to a 2.2.

ABC rounded out the evening with a 1.1/3. Revenge was down 11% to a 1.6 and Betrayal gained a tenth to a 0.8. The Behind the Scenes Bachelor special drew a 0.9 at 8 p.m.