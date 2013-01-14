Primetime Ratings: Golden Globes Hit Six-Year High

The 70th Annual

Golden Globe Awards on NBC had its best ratings in six years on Sunday with both adults 18-49 and total viewers, according to Nielsen. The three-hour awards show jumped 28% from last year with adults 18-49,

drawing a 6.4 rating and improved 17% with total viewers with 19.68 million. The 7 p.m. Golden Globes Red

Carpet Special drew a 2.5 rating and 9.9 million total viewers (according to fast nationals). The network nipped CBS for first in

the demo with a 4.7 rating/11 share.

CBS took first in total viewers with 16.79 million to NBC's

14.78 million, and finished with an overall 4.6/11 in the demo. Overrun from

the Houston Texans-New England Patriots AFC Divisional Playoff game pushed CBS'

lineup back by 67 minutes, so numbers are likely to adjust more than normal. 60

Minutes drew a 3.7, while TheGood

Wife was up a tenth with a 1.9 and The Mentalist was down a tenth to

a 2.0.

Fox came in a distant third with a 2.1/5, as its lineup

suffered big declines without an NFL lead in, returning to its normal season

averages. The Simpsons fell 43% to a 2.4, while Bob's Burgers

dropped 26% to a 2.3. Family Guy shed 14% to a 3.1 and American Dad

was down 14% to a 2.4. At 7:30 p.m., The Cleveland Show was even with its

last original in December with a 1.6.

ABC rounded out the evening with a 1.8/4. Once Upon a

Time fell 10% to a 2.8 and Revenge tied a series low with a 2.0,

down 17%. Happy Endings was flat with last Sunday's 1.0 and Don't

Trust the B-----in Apartment 23 dropped a tenth to a 0.8.