Primetime Ratings: 'Golden Boy' Remains Steady

CBS' new drama Golden Boy remained steady from last Tuesday's episode with another 1.6 rating with adults 18-49 at 10 p.m., according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The cop drama, which

CBS decided to keep in that time slot and move Vegas to Fridays, was the

net's only new original Tuesday night. CBS finished in second place overall

with a 1.8 rating/5 share.

Fox won the night with the two-hour premiere of Hell's

Kitchen, which was down 8% from last year's June debut.

In third was ABC with a 1.3/4. The finale of The Taste

drew a series-low 1.1 rating, down 8% from last week. Body of Proof also

dropped 8% to tie its series low of 1.2. Earlier, Celebrity Wife Swap

rose 7% to a 1.6.

Another "best of" Betty White's Off Their

Rockers was down 9% to a 1.0 for NBC, another series low for the show. The

network's only other new original was Smash, which rebounded 13% to a

0.9. NBC finished in fourth with a 0.9/3.

The CW aired all repeats.