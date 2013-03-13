Primetime Ratings: 'Golden Boy' Remains Steady
CBS' new drama Golden Boy remained steady from last Tuesday's episode with another 1.6 rating with adults 18-49 at 10 p.m., according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The cop drama, which
CBS decided to keep in that time slot and move Vegas to Fridays, was the
net's only new original Tuesday night. CBS finished in second place overall
with a 1.8 rating/5 share.
Fox won the night with the two-hour premiere of Hell's
Kitchen, which was down 8% from last year's June debut.
In third was ABC with a 1.3/4. The finale of The Taste
drew a series-low 1.1 rating, down 8% from last week. Body of Proof also
dropped 8% to tie its series low of 1.2. Earlier, Celebrity Wife Swap
rose 7% to a 1.6.
Another "best of" Betty White's Off Their
Rockers was down 9% to a 1.0 for NBC, another series low for the show. The
network's only other new original was Smash, which rebounded 13% to a
0.9. NBC finished in fourth with a 0.9/3.
The CW aired all repeats.
