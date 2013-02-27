Primetime Ratings: 'Golden Boy' Debuts Below 'Vegas' September Premiere

CBS premiered new cop drama Golden Boy on Tuesday at

10 p.m. to a 1.8 rating with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight

numbers. The debut, which also drew 10.46 million total viewers, was 28% below

what Vegas premiered to in that space back in September (although it

falls in line with Vegas' season average). Golden Boy will get one

more week in that time slot before moving to Fridays on March 8.

Earlier, NCIS was down 3% from last week to a 3.4

while NCIS: Los Angeles rose 7% to a 2.9. CBS won the night with an

overall 2.7 rating/8 share.

ABC and Fox split for second in the demo with a 1.7/5,

though ABC had more overall viewers (5.8 million to 3.55 million). Celebrity

Wife Swap, featuring Kate

Gosselin, premiered to a series-high 2.4, up a tenth from the show's

premiere last year. The Taste struggled in its new time slot at 9 p.m., dropping

13% to a 1.4. Body of Proof stayed at last week's series-low 1.2.

Fox's lineup was mostly steady, with its 8 p.m. episode of Raising Hope earning a 1.5, even with last week. A second episode at 8:30 p.m. posted a 1.4. The Mindy Project was also flat with last week at a 1.6. New Girl was

up 5% to a 2.3.

NBC's Smash stayed its own series-low 0.9 rating, as

did Go On, which remained at a 1.1. The New Normal was up a tenth

from last week for a 1.0. Earlier, Betty White's Off Their Rockers

stayed at its series-low 1.3 for both airings. NBC finished in fourth with a

1.1/3.

The CW's Cult was flat in its second week with a 0.2

in its targeted adults 18-34 demo and a 0.3 with 18-49s. Hart of Dixie

was up a tenth in both demos to a 0.7 and 0.6, respectively. The CW ended the

night with an overall 0.5/1.