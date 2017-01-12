Primetime Ratings: ‘Goldbergs,’ ‘Modern Family’ Lead ABC to Top Spot

ABC’s comedy-heavy Wednesday schedule claimed the top spot in primetime Wednesday with a 1.7 rating/6 share among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The Goldbergs was flat at a 1.9, as was Speechless at a 1.7. Modern Family slipped a tenth to a 2.3, and Black-ish matched last week’s 1.7. Match Game fell 15% to a 1.1.

Fox followed with a 1.4/5. Lethal Weapon dropped a tenth to a 1.4, and Star lost 13% for a 1.4.

NBC came in third for a 1.3/5. Chicago P.D. was even at 1.5, Law & Order: SVU fell 7% to a 1.4, and Blindspot dropped 9% to a 1.0.

CBS finished in fourth with a 1.1/4. Undercover Boss dropped a tenth to a 1.1, while Criminal Minds was flat at 1.4. Code Black also fell a tenth to a 0.9.

The CW earned a 0.2/1 with a flat airing of Frequency at 0.2.