Primetime Ratings: ‘Glee,’ ‘Riot’ Don’t Deliver for Fox

Fox suffered a weak night with Glee hitting a series low in its season finale and new unscripted series Riot premiering in the following hour to a low number. Glee drew a 0.6 rating among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers, down 25% from last week. Game show Riot debuted to a 0.5. Fox finished fifth among broadcasters with an average 0.6 rating — 33% below usual last-place network the CW — and 2 share.

ABC’s recently canceled comedy Trophy Wife ended on a small upswing, drawing a 0.9, up 29% from last week’s episode. The season finale for Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. drew a 1.9, even with last week. The Goldberg’s season finale drew a 1.4, up one tenth from last week. Celebrity Wife Swap was even with last week at 0.9. ABC finished third among broadcasters with an average 1.3 rating and 4 share.

CBS finished first with a 2.3 / 7. NCIS was the night’s top-rated show at 2.6, up 13% from last week’s episode and down 24% from last season’s finale. The NCIS: Los Angeles finale was up 14% from last week and even with last season’s finale at 2.5. Person of Interest’s finale was up 12% from last week and down 21% from last season’s finale at 1.9.

NBC finished second with a 2.0 / 6. The Voice was even with last Tuesday at 2.5. About a Boy was up 13% from last week at 1.7 for its first new episode at 9 p.m. but dropped two tenths to a 1.5 during its 9:30 p.m. season finale airing. The season finale of Chicago Fire was even with last week and up 12% from last season’s finale at 1.9.

The CW finished fourth at 0.9 / 3. The Originals season finale drew a 0.9, up 33% from last week’s episode. Supernatural also drew a 0.9, up one tenth from last week. In the network’s target 18-49 demo, each show earned a 0.7.