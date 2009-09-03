Primetime Ratings: ‘Glee' Pilot Replay Sings Into Second

A repeat of the pilot of Fox's highly-promoted fall cornerstone Glee earned a 1.8/5 rating in the 9 p.m. hour, just hanging on to a second-place finish in the time slot. The viewer total, 4.1 million, was fourth in the hour.

The pilot originally aired in late May and scored a 4.3/11 with 10.7 million viewers at the time; the numbers certainly buoyed by having the final American Idol performance show of the season as its lead-in.

Elsewhere, ABC's Wipeout led the charge Wednesday night with a 2.6/9 and 7.6 million viewers in the 8 p.m. hour. Fox's So You Think You Can Dance was next at 1.9/6. a repeat of America's Got Talent on NBC was third with a 1.5/5, followed by CBS at 1.0/3 for The New Adventures of Old Christine (1.1/4) and CBS Fall Preview (0.9/3) at 8 and 8:30 respectively. A rerun of America's Next Top Model on the CW finished at 0.5/2.

NBC moved into first at 9 with a new America's Got Talent delivering a 2.6/8 and the highest viewer total on the night with 12.1 million. Glee was next at 1.8/5. CBS and ABC tied for third at 1.7/5. CBS aired a rerun of Criminal Minds while ABC countered with Crash Course. The CW was fifth at 0.6/2 for another Top Model rerun.

At 10 ABC moved back into first with a 1.9/6 for Primetime: Crime. NBC was just off the pace at 1.8/5 with a rerun of Law & Order: SVU. A rerun of CSI: NY came in at 1.5/4 on CBS.

For the night ABC was first with a 2.1/6. NBC was next at 1.9/6 but first in viewers with 8.5 million. Fox came in third at 1.8/6. CBS pulled in at 1.4/4. The CW finished fifth with a 0.5/2.