Primetime Ratings: 'Glee' Opens Big
After a disastrous premiere for new
drama Lone Star on Monday night, Fox had something to sing about on
Tuesday with the season opener of Glee. The musical dramedy pulled in a
5.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic, according to preliminary ratings from
Nielsen. That's a 20% jump from last season's premiere episode and more than
enough to win the 8 p.m. time slot in the demo.
Glee
may have also given new comedies Raising Hope and Running Wilde
(the only other new shows the network will bow this fall) a fighting chance. To
be sure, Raising Hope fell off considerably from its lead-in, with a 3.1
and Running Wilde, at 9:30 p.m. sank even further to a 2.5. But neither
shows flat lined like the aforementioned Lone Star.
ABC's Dancing with the Stars
recap special in the 8 p.m. hour was greeted with a shrug from viewers,
averaging a 2.6. But the 9 p.m. results hour - during which David Hasselhoff achieved
the dubious honor of being the first hoofer to get the hook - was up to a 4.3,
winning the time slot. New drama Detroit 1-8-7 could not hang on to that
lead-in, finishing the 10 p.m. hour tied with NBC's Parenthood at a 2.4.
NBC's two hours of The Biggest Loser
from 8-10 p.m. was no match for the competition, notching a 2.6 in the first
hour and a 3.3 in the second for a two-hour average of 2.9.
CBS' procedurals were down compared to
last year's monster premieres but they were still among the most watched shows
of the night. NCIS pulled in a 3.9 and the two-hour NCIS: Los Angeles
bowed with a 3.2.. That was enough for second place finishes in the 8 and 9
p.m. hours and to win the 10 p.m. hour.
NCIS
pulled in 18.9 million total viewers compared to last season's more than 20
million. And NCIS: Los Angeles averaged 14.6 million, down from last
year's 18.7 million.
