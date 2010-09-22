Primetime Ratings: 'Glee' Opens Big

After a disastrous premiere for new

drama Lone Star on Monday night, Fox had something to sing about on

Tuesday with the season opener of Glee. The musical dramedy pulled in a

5.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic, according to preliminary ratings from

Nielsen. That's a 20% jump from last season's premiere episode and more than

enough to win the 8 p.m. time slot in the demo.

Glee

may have also given new comedies Raising Hope and Running Wilde

(the only other new shows the network will bow this fall) a fighting chance. To

be sure, Raising Hope fell off considerably from its lead-in, with a 3.1

and Running Wilde, at 9:30 p.m. sank even further to a 2.5. But neither

shows flat lined like the aforementioned Lone Star.

ABC's Dancing with the Stars

recap special in the 8 p.m. hour was greeted with a shrug from viewers,

averaging a 2.6. But the 9 p.m. results hour - during which David Hasselhoff achieved

the dubious honor of being the first hoofer to get the hook - was up to a 4.3,

winning the time slot. New drama Detroit 1-8-7 could not hang on to that

lead-in, finishing the 10 p.m. hour tied with NBC's Parenthood at a 2.4.

NBC's two hours of The Biggest Loser

from 8-10 p.m. was no match for the competition, notching a 2.6 in the first

hour and a 3.3 in the second for a two-hour average of 2.9.

CBS' procedurals were down compared to

last year's monster premieres but they were still among the most watched shows

of the night. NCIS pulled in a 3.9 and the two-hour NCIS: Los Angeles

bowed with a 3.2.. That was enough for second place finishes in the 8 and 9

p.m. hours and to win the 10 p.m. hour.

NCIS

pulled in 18.9 million total viewers compared to last season's more than 20

million. And NCIS: Los Angeles averaged 14.6 million, down from last

year's 18.7 million.