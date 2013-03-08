Primetime Ratings: 'Glee' Gets Boost From Extended 'Idol'

Fox's Glee, which aired until 10:30 p.m. due to an

extended 90-minute edition of American Idol, returned from three weeks

off Thursday up 47% to a 2.5 rating with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen

overnight numbers. American Idol,

meanwhile, was down 5% from last week to a 3.5. Fox was able to nip CBS for the

win with an overall 3.1 rating/9 share.

CBS, which aired mostly originals, finished in second with a

3.0/9 (but first in total viewers with 12.87 million). The Big Bang Theory

returned from a week off down 4% to a 5.4, while Two and a Half Men was

steady with another 3.9. Person of Interest was down a tenth to a 2.8.

NBC tied with ABC's repeats for third with a 1.1/3. Community

was up 25% from last week to a 1.5 and 1600 Penn was even at a 0.9.

The CW aired repeats.