Primetime Ratings: 'Glee' Gets Big 'Idol' Boost in Return

Fox returned Glee from its midseason hiatus on

Thursday to a 2.7 rating with adults 18-49, up 35% from its last episode in

December. Glee's big return was no doubt buoyed by having a much

stronger lead-in, American Idol, which was down 9% from last Thursday

(which was a two-hour episode) to a 5.1. Fox won the night with an overall 3.9

rating/10 share.

CBS' repeats tied with ABC's mix with a 2.0/5; CBS had more

total viewers. Last Resort's brief run ended with a 1.2, up two tenths

from last week, and Grey's Anatomy was flat with another 3.0.

NBC was in fourth with a 1.3/4. 30 Rock, airing its

penultimate episode, was up a tenth to a 1.4 and drew a season-high 3.83

million total viewers. Parks & Recreation was down two tenths to a

1.7. The Office also fell a tenth to a 2.0 while 1600Penn

was up 8% to a 1.3. Rock Center was down 27% to a 0.8.

The CW finished with a 1.0/3. The Vampire Diaries was

down a tenth with 18-49s to a 1.3 and down 13% with 18-34s to a 1.4. Beauty

and the Beast rose a tenth with 18-49s to a 0.7 and two tenths with 18-34s

to a 0.7 as well.