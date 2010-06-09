Primetime Ratings: 'Glee' Ends Strong But ABC Takes Night

ABC took its third primetime night in a row in the Nielsen overnight ratings 18-49 demo for its coverage of the Lakers' victory in Game 3 of the NBA championships, but it got stiff competition in the 9 o'clock hour from the season finale of Glee, which tied the game for that hour with a 4.6 rating/12 share.

Fox's Hell's Kitchen was also solid competition to ABC's special Jimmy Kimmel-hosted pre-game show at 8-9, with ABC and Fox tied in the hour with a 3.2/10.

NBC put up a fight on the night (CBS and The CW aired all repeats), airing two originals: Losing It With Jilian, which averaged a 2.1/6 at 8-9, and America's Got Talent, which averaged a 3.7/10 up against Glee and Gasol (a Laker standout) at 9-10.

ABC blew away the repeats on CBS and NBC at 10-11 with a 5.1/14 to a combined 3.3/9 for the other two nets with programming in the hour.

The caveat for these numbers is that the West Coast returns for the game are not factored into that overnight number, so the game's rating could go up.

ABC averaged a 4.3/12 in the 18-49 demo for the night, followed by Fox with a 3.9/11; NBC with a 2.6/7; CBS with a 1.6/5 and The CW with a .3/1.