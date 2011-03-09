Primetime Ratings: ‘Glee' Carries Fox to Tuesday Win

Glee's

return to Fox's Tuesday lineup after a hiatus last week helped the network take the Tuesday

crown in the 18-49 demo, with a 3.4 rating/10 share for the night. The

musical-comedy was up 5% from its last airing (Feb. 22) to post a 4.6. Raising Hope fell 17% from last week's Idol-fueled series high, to a 2.8 and Traffic Light dropped 6% from its last Tuesday airing to a 1.5.

NBC came in second for the night with an overall 2.3/7. The Biggest Loser: Couples was up 21% from last week with a 2.9 for the 8-10 p.m. slot.

With a night of repeats, CBS came in third with a 2.1/6, but was first in total viewers.

In fourth was ABC with a 1.3/4 overall in the demo. V dropped another tenth to a 1.7, tying its series low. Detroit 1-8-7 fell 8% from its last airing to a 1.1.

Rounding out the night was The CW, which had another night of repeats for an overall 0.4/1.