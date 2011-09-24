Primetime Ratings: 'A Gifted Man' Premieres Modestly
The debut of new CBS medical drama A Gifted Man opened modestly, drawing a 1.4 rating with adults 18-49 Friday as CBS
topped the night with an overall 1.7 rating/6 share and 10.6 million viewers.
The season premiere of CSI: NY posted
a 1.8, up 20% from its May finale while Blue
Bloods returned to a 2.0, improving 18% from where it ended season one.
Fox and NBC tied for second with a 1.6/5. The premiere of Kitchen Nightmares on Fox earned a 1.6,
dropping 16% from its January debut while Fringe
returned to a 1.5, improving 25% from where it ended last May. On NBC, the
two-hour season premiere of Dateline
delivered a 2.0, up 25% over last fall's opener.
ABC had a 1.0/3 for repeats of Modern Family and Revenge
and an original 20/20.
On The CW, the season premieres of Nikita and Supernatural
drew a 0.6 and 0.8 with adults 18-49, respectively. Nikita's rating was off 14% from its finale last May while Supernatural was on par with its season
six ender.
