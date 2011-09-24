Primetime Ratings: 'A Gifted Man' Premieres Modestly

The debut of new CBS medical drama A Gifted Man opened modestly, drawing a 1.4 rating with adults 18-49 Friday as CBS

topped the night with an overall 1.7 rating/6 share and 10.6 million viewers.

The season premiere of CSI: NY posted

a 1.8, up 20% from its May finale while Blue

Bloods returned to a 2.0, improving 18% from where it ended season one.

Fox and NBC tied for second with a 1.6/5. The premiere of Kitchen Nightmares on Fox earned a 1.6,

dropping 16% from its January debut while Fringe

returned to a 1.5, improving 25% from where it ended last May. On NBC, the

two-hour season premiere of Dateline

delivered a 2.0, up 25% over last fall's opener.

ABC had a 1.0/3 for repeats of Modern Family and Revenge

and an original 20/20.

On The CW, the season premieres of Nikita and Supernatural

drew a 0.6 and 0.8 with adults 18-49, respectively. Nikita's rating was off 14% from its finale last May while Supernatural was on par with its season

six ender.