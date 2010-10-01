Primetime Ratings: ‘Generation,' ‘Outsourced,' ‘$#*!' Slip In Second Week

Nearly all shows continued to slide in the ratings in the second week of the new season on Thursday, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

CBS won the night with a 3.3 rating/10 share in the key 18-49 demo and 13.2 million viewers, but all of its Thursday shows saw declines. The Big Bang Theory was down 12% to a 4.3, $#*! My Dad Says slipped 18% to a 3.2, while CSI and The Mentalist each fell 12% to a 3.0 apiece.

ABC placed second with a 2.8/8. Cancellation bait My Generation fell to a 1.1, down 32% from its premiere rating. Grey's Anatomy dropped 19% to a 4.4, though it was still the night's top-rated show. Private Practice followed suit, sliding 9% to a 2.9.

NBC came in third with 2.3/7, and had Thursday's lone bright spot with 30 Rock holding steady vs. its premiere at a 2.6. The Apprentice was even with last week at 1.4. Community dropped 14% to a 1.9 without Betty White. The Office fell 14% to 3.7 and Outsourced was down 20% to a 2.8.

Fox was fourth with a 2.2/6, and its shows showed smaller declines than the other nets. Bones slid 7% to a 2.5 and Fringe fell 10% to a 1.9.

The CW trailed with a 1.3/4. The Vampire Diaries and Nikita were both down a tenth to a 1.5 and 1.0, respectively.