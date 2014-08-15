Primetime Ratings: ‘Gang Related,’ Last Comic Standing’ Improve in Finales

CBS and Spanish-language broadcaster Univision tied to lead all broadcasters with adults 18-49 on Thursday with a 1.4 rating/5 share, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

CBS, which led among total viewers with 5.48 million, aired only a new Big Brother, which dipped 4% to a 2.2.

NBC and ABC each aired the Jacksonville Jaguars-Chicago Bears preseason game in those markets (NBC in Jacksonville, ABC in Chicago), so those numbers will likely change when nationals are released later on Friday.

NBC’s Last Comic Standing ended its return season with a 1.4, up 40% over last week, but down 7% from its last finale in 2010. The network took second with a 1.3/5.

ABC was in third with a 0.9/3. In preliminary returns, The Quest drew a 0.6, Rookie Blue posted a 1.0 and the finale of NY Med garnered a 0.9.

Fox’s Gang Related ended its run with a 0.7, up 17% from last week. Fox finished with a 0.6/2.

The CW aired repeats.