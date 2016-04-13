Primetime Ratings: ‘Game of Silence’ Opens OK for NBC

NBC grabbed the Tuesday broadcast trophy on the strength of The Voice, the network scoring a 2.0 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, with a 7 share. Next was CBS at 1.2/4, then ABC and Fox at 0.8/3 and The CW at 0.5/2.

The Voice did a 2.2, down a tenth from its last fresh Tuesday episode, and a preview of crime drama Game of Silence scored a decent 1.5.

CBS was in repeats, with a double run of NCIS: New Orleans around NCIS, yet still managed second place.

ABC repeated comedies 8-9 then had Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. at 1.0, up 11%, while Beyond the Tank grew 20% to 0.6.

On Fox, New Girl climbed 22% to 1.1, before a Grandfathered repeat, then Brooklyn Nine-Nine did a 0.9 and The Grinder a 0.6, both flat.

The CW’s iZombie registered a 0.5 across two episodes, including the season finale, up 25%.