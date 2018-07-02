Primetime Ratings: Game Shows Win For ABC

ABC won Sunday primetime ratings with game show repeats of Celebrity Family Feud and The $100,000 Pyramid, per the Nielsen overnights, 18-49. The network did a 0.7, down two tenths from last week, and averaged 3.9 million viewers.

Tied for second were CBS and NBC with a 0.6 and a 3 share.

CBS had 60 Minutes, which did a 0.6 and a 3 share. Big Brother did a 1.2/6 in its Sunday night premiere and averaged 4.89 million viewers. The Instinct finale aired an hour later, down 20% from last week. A repeat of Salvation wrapped up CBS primetime.

NBC had a repeat of America's Got Talent followed by Shades of Blue, which was even with last week at 0.5/2.

Fox rated a 0.5/2. One Strange Rock did a 0.3/1 and then repeats of The Simpsons, Bob's Burgers and Family Guy wrapped it up.

Univision rated a 0.4/2. Telemundo rated 0.3/1.