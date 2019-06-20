Primetime Ratings: Game Shows Pace ABC

ABC got first place in Wednesday prime ratings, its game shows leading to a 0.9 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. That beat the 0.6/3 that Fox and Univision tallied.

The shows were up against the Stanley Cup final game on NBC a week before.

ABC had Press Your Luck up 11% at 1.0, Card Sharks at a flat 0.9 and Match Game at a flat 0.8.

On Fox, it was MasterChef down 14% at 0.6 and First Responders Live up 20% at 0.6.

Pacing Univision were La Reina Soy Yo at 0.6 and La Rosa de Guadalupe at 0.6.

CBS, NBC and Telemundo all scored a 0.5/3.

CBS had The Amazing Race at a level 0.8 and NCIS: The Cases They Can’t Forget down a tenth at 0.3. A SWAT repeat got to the end of prime.

On NBC, a pair of Ellen’s Game of Games repeats led into The InBetween down a tenth at 0.4.

Telemundo had Copa America soccer.

The CW did a 0.2/1. A Penn & Teller: Fool Us repeat led into Jane the Virgin at a level 0.2.