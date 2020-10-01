Primetime Ratings: Game One of NBA Finals on ABC Down From Last Year
Second episode of ‘Masked Singer’ on Fox blows away season premiere
ABC won the Wednesday ratings derby thanks to the NBA finals. L.A. Lakers-Miami Heat paced ABC to a 1.8 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 10 share. Fox, with The Masked Singer, was runner-up at 1.4/8.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! got a 1.1 and NBA Countdown a 1.0 on ABC. Game one of the finals got a 2.1.
Game one in 2019, Golden State Warriors versus Toronto Raptors, did a 3.9. The 2018 opener, Warriors versus Cavaliers, did a 5.1.
The Masked Singer shot up 21% from its premiere for a 1.7 on Fox. I Can See Your Voice got a flat 1.1.
CBS was next at 0.6/4. Big Brother got a 1.0 and the Love Island finale a 0.5. 48 Hours Suspicion scored a 0.3. All three shows lost a tenth of a point.
NBC and Univision both rated a 0.4/2. NBC had reruns of Ellen’s Game of Games and Weakest Link.
Univision had Dulce Ambicion up 33% to 0.4, Futbol Central at 0.3 and Seleccion Mexicana Partido Amistoso at 0.4.
Telemundo got a 0.3/2. Exatlon Estados Unidos got a 0.3, Todo Por Mi Hija a 0.3 and Falsa Identidad a 0.2. All three were flat.
The CW rated a 0.1/1. The season finale of The 100 went up a tenth to 0.2 and a repeat of Penn & Teller: Fool Us followed.
