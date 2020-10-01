Primetime Ratings: Game One of NBA Finals on ABC Down From Last Year

ABC won the Wednesday ratings derby thanks to the NBA finals. L.A. Lakers-Miami Heat paced ABC to a 1.8 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 10 share. Fox, with The Masked Singer, was runner-up at 1.4/8.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! got a 1.1 and NBA Countdown a 1.0 on ABC. Game one of the finals got a 2.1.

Game one in 2019, Golden State Warriors versus Toronto Raptors, did a 3.9. The 2018 opener, Warriors versus Cavaliers, did a 5.1.

The Masked Singer shot up 21% from its premiere for a 1.7 on Fox. I Can See Your Voice got a flat 1.1.

CBS was next at 0.6/4. Big Brother got a 1.0 and the Love Island finale a 0.5. 48 Hours Suspicion scored a 0.3. All three shows lost a tenth of a point.

NBC and Univision both rated a 0.4/2. NBC had reruns of Ellen’s Game of Games and Weakest Link.

Univision had Dulce Ambicion up 33% to 0.4, Futbol Central at 0.3 and Seleccion Mexicana Partido Amistoso at 0.4.

Telemundo got a 0.3/2. Exatlon Estados Unidos got a 0.3, Todo Por Mi Hija a 0.3 and Falsa Identidad a 0.2. All three were flat.

The CW rated a 0.1/1. The season finale of The 100 went up a tenth to 0.2 and a repeat of Penn & Teller: Fool Us followed.