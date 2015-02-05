Primetime Ratings: ‘Fresh Off the Boat’ Lands With Good Start

ABC debuted the first Asian-American led sitcom in over 20 years on Wednesday, with Fresh Off the Boat getting a good sampling for its two episodes.

The premiere at 8:30 p.m. drew a 2.5 rating among adults 18-49, growing three tenths from its lead-in The Middle, which posted a 2.2. The second episode of Fresh Off the Boat, airing behind Modern Family – which returned up 13% from a three-week hiatus to a 3.4 – followed with a 2.4 rating. The series moves to its regular Tuesday perch next week.

At 10 p.m., Nashville returned from more than a month off down 13% to a season-low 1.3 rating. ABC finished in second with an overall 2.2 rating/7 share.

Fox’s Empire continued its hot streak, once again posting its highest rating in the demo since its premiere with a 4.6, up 7% from last week. Earlier, American Idol rose a tenth to a 3.0. Fox led the night overall with a 3.8/12.

CBS was in third with a 1.5/5. The Mentalist fell 8% to a 1.2, Criminal Minds slipped 5% to a series-low 2.0 and Stalker dropped 13% to a 1.3, its lowest rating so far.

NBC’s Mysteries of Laura and Law & Order were both even with their last episodes with a 1.0 and 1.3, respectively. Chicago P.D. rose 7% to a 1.6. NBC finished with a 1.3/4.

The CW rounded out the night with a 0.9/3. Arrow rose 9% to a 1.2 and The 100 improved 20% to a 0.6.