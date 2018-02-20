Primetime Ratings: Freestyle Skiing Leads NBC

NBC rated a 3.7 in viewers 18-49 in Monday’s prime, according to the Nielsen overnights, and a 13 share of audience. NBC is of course airing the Olympics from Pyeongchang; Monday’s offerings included ice dancing, figure skating and freestyle skiing; NBC said women’s freestyle skiing led ratings.

In second was ABC at 1.3/5. The Bachelor went up 7% to 1.6 and a repeat of The Good Doctor closed out prime.

CBS did a 0.8/3. Big Brother: Celebrity Edition was down a tenth of a point to 1.2 and was followed by repeats.

Telemundo and Univision both rated a 0.5/2.

Fox was at 0.4/1. It aired repeats of Lucifer and The Resident.

The CW rated a 0.3/1. Legends of Tomorrow was down 20% to 0.4 and was followed by repeats.