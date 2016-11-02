Primetime Ratings: Fox's World Series Ratings Thrive

Fox’s World Series telecast scored a 6.2 rating in adults 18-49, according to Nielsen’s overnights, with a 20 share. That easily won the night for Fox. NBC was next up at 1.7/6, then ABC at 1.1/3, CBS at 1.0/3 and The CW at 0.6/2.

Game six did the same rating as game five, on Oct. 30. Nielsen estimates that 21.8 million watched the game Tuesday night. The Chicago Cubs and Cleveland Indians face off for the deciding game Wednesday.

NBC had a recap of The Voice at 1.4, then This Is Us, featuring Sterling K. Brown’s Randall tickling the ivories, down 4% at 2.3. Chicago Fire slid 13% to 1.4. [Update: Chicago Fire finished at 1.5, down a tenth of a point from last week.]

ABC’s The Middle was down 7% at 1.4 and American Housewife a flat 1.5. Fresh Off the Boat dropped 17% to 1.0 and The Real O’Neals was down 20% to 0.8, before Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. did a flat 0.8.

CBS put up repeats against the World Series.

The CW’s The Flash drew a 0.9, down a tenth of a point, and No Tomorrow a flat 0.3.